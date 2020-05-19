Alvin passed away peacefully at Welland Hospital on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 72. After a long health battle over the last few years. He has been called home to be with his wife Norine who predeceased him 12 years ago. Proud father of Jonathan (Kimberly) and Jennifer (Daniel). Proud grandfather of Lauryn and Mackenzie Danyluck. Savannah, Shelby, and Summer Vanblaricum. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Alvin was raised in Campden. He spent his life as a proud grape farmer, volunteer firefighter, Beamsville Lion member, town council member and a truck driver in his later years. He will be greatly missed by his many friends, family and relatives. Our sincere thank yous go to the ICU team at St. Catharines Hospital and the caring team that helped him at Welland Hospital. Cremation will take place and there will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Alvin will be laid to rest beside his wife at the Vineland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 19, 2020.