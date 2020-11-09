1/1
Alvin John Garnet TENNANT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin passed peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after a short illness at the beginning of his 87th year. He was ushered home by his loving daughter, Heather. He is fondly remembered and loved by his children: Heather, Jeff (Susana) and Kevin, his grandchildren Jordan, Bailey, Sophie, Zaheer and Amaia. He is also survived by his brother Eric (Sheilah) and family, and niece Donna Tennant (Bill) and their children. He will also be greatly missed and was deeply cherished by his late wife Jeannette's family: Janet and Dale Pitkin, Danny Smith (Rose), Lorne and Toni Crumb, Harold and Gisele Crumb, Steve and Rose Crumb, Marylou and Ric Harry, Stephanie, Kelly, Lisa, Amy, Carrie, Samantha, Adam, April, Stevie, Miranda, Candace, Chad, Angela, Keon and ten great-grandchildren. Alvin was born in Restoule Ontario in October of 1934, the eldest of four boys, to Kathleen and John Leslie Tennant. He was known by all as a hard-working, kind and gentle man, with a warm smile and a brilliant mind. Most of his career was spent designing and building custom cabinetry for kitchens, but his biggest passion was for his family and the game of golf. We are thankful that he was able to play several rounds this past summer with family, and notably his best buddy Rob who pre-deceased him by only a few weeks. Rest well Dad/Poppa/Al. You loved us well and have demonstrated to all of us the best path for our short time on earth. Arrangements in the care of WELLAND CREMATION SERVICE 905-735-7957

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved