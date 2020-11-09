Alvin passed peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after a short illness at the beginning of his 87th year. He was ushered home by his loving daughter, Heather. He is fondly remembered and loved by his children: Heather, Jeff (Susana) and Kevin, his grandchildren Jordan, Bailey, Sophie, Zaheer and Amaia. He is also survived by his brother Eric (Sheilah) and family, and niece Donna Tennant (Bill) and their children. He will also be greatly missed and was deeply cherished by his late wife Jeannette's family: Janet and Dale Pitkin, Danny Smith (Rose), Lorne and Toni Crumb, Harold and Gisele Crumb, Steve and Rose Crumb, Marylou and Ric Harry, Stephanie, Kelly, Lisa, Amy, Carrie, Samantha, Adam, April, Stevie, Miranda, Candace, Chad, Angela, Keon and ten great-grandchildren. Alvin was born in Restoule Ontario in October of 1934, the eldest of four boys, to Kathleen and John Leslie Tennant. He was known by all as a hard-working, kind and gentle man, with a warm smile and a brilliant mind. Most of his career was spent designing and building custom cabinetry for kitchens, but his biggest passion was for his family and the game of golf. We are thankful that he was able to play several rounds this past summer with family, and notably his best buddy Rob who pre-deceased him by only a few weeks. Rest well Dad/Poppa/Al. You loved us well and have demonstrated to all of us the best path for our short time on earth. Arrangements in the care of WELLAND CREMATION SERVICE 905-735-7957



