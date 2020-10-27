Alvina MILI

Passed away peacefully in her sleep, at her home on Saturday October 24, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Anthony 'Tony' Mili (June 2020). Cherished mother of Catherine Patterson, Tony Mili and Ann Marie Kennedy. Loving Nona of Amber, Erik, Joshua (Erika), Dustyn (Ashley), Brett (Kim), Anthony, Tosha, Nathaniel (Christine), Mathieu and Emma and great-grandmother of Abbie, Taylor, Karver, Roen and Allysia. Sister of Terry Mason and sister-in-law of Shelagh and Katie Piva. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her great-great-granddaughter Kylinn and brothers Lorne and Ernie Piva. Alvina was the heart and soul of her family and the guiding light that taught them all how important family is. She always put her family first. She brought great happiness to everyone and was loved by all who knew her. She will be sadly missed. Friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Wednesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Thursday at 12 pm at the funeral home. Cremation will follow, with interment at a later date at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Alvina, donations to Heart Niagara would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com
. Please be aware of the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
)