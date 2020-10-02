1/1
Amanda Kelly "Mandy" DEACON-TOLYSZ
Amanda "Mandy" Kelly Deacon-Tolysz 1986-2020 Passed away peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her husband Marty, mother Jo and sister Tasha. She was a bright light of happiness and joy to all who knew her and her loss will be felt by many. She will now join her beloved father, Kelvin, where I am certain the two of them will get into all sorts of mischief. We will hold a celebration of her life at a future date. Mandy loved animals and if you wish to honor her, a donation to the SPCA in her name would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
9056846346
