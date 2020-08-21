It is with great sadness that the family of Amanda Lynn announces her sudden passing on August 18, 2020 at the age of 20. Beloved daughter of Jim and Cheryl, and loving baby sister to Chelsey (Anthony Fox). Dearly missed by her grandmother Barbara (late Lewis), her grampy Loran Banks, and her grammy Brenda Ballantyne. Survived by her aunt Michelle and her children Riley, Bella and Makaylah. Amanda will be missed by her godparents uncle Marc and aunt Debbie Arcand, by her boyfriend Joey Buccilli and by her close friends Dan, Katrina, Alyssa, Alexis, Jacob, Jada and Jenna. Too many friends to mention that have become her family, and also her fur family will miss belly rubs and cuddles. Amanda grew up cooking with her mother, grandmother and grammy. Her love of the outdoors was profound. She loved to camp, go on hikes, have bonfires which were her favorite ways to spend time with her friends. She also enjoyed boating with her boyfriend Joey. Amanda will be sadly missed by all who knew her. The Noxel family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence St. Port Colborne on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2 - 5 p.m. There will be a private family funeral service on Monday, and cremation will follow. To view the funeral service, a link will be made available on Monday, August 24 at 11:00 a.m. Please go to YouTube and type into the search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Amanda Noxel Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. As per Ontario COVID-19 Regulations, attendance is limited to 30 percent of the building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our guests and staff. All guests attending MUST wear a face mask. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Welland & District Humane Society. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca