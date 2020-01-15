Home

Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
Peacefully on January 13, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Steven Sadlak (2013). Loving mother of Charlene Pasquini (late Ben), Cheryl Wintle (Lawrence) and Wayne Sadlak (Beverley). Cherished grandmother of Chad (Allison), Tarina (Hendrik), Tawnya, Dean (Ashley), Dana and Steven. Dear great-grandmother of Taylor, Emma, Jacob, Julia, Everett and Zoya. Amy is predeceased by her parents Amy and William Bowman, her infant son, her brother Robert and sisters Madeline and Irene. The family will receive friends at the H.L CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street Welland, on Thursday, January 16th from 6 - 8 p.m, and Friday, January 17th from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon in the Cudney chapel. Interment to follow at Fonthill cemetery. Memorial donations to either the Heart and Stroke Foundation or The Mark Preece Family House would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 15, 2020
