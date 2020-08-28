On Monday, August 24, 2020, Anatoliy Tony Worona, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 73. Tony was born on October 24, 1946 in Germany to Ukrainian immigrants Ivan and Emilia (Konovtchuk) Worona. The family, including younger brother Victor, emigrated to Montreal, Quebec in Canada in 1951 with two suitcases and a trunk. The family moved to Welland, Ontario in 1957 where Tony grew up, was an alter boy at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, and was a star quarterback on his high school football team. He received his mechanical engineering degree from the University of Waterloo in Ontario Canada, and he worked for Ford Motor Company for 27 years traveling the globe: Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada; Oklahoma, Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio in the U.S; Monterrey, Mexico; Nový Ji?ín, Czech Republic; Melbourne, Australia; and Paris, France. Tony spoke Ukrainian, French, Spanish, and Czech very well and could get by in a few other languages he picked up along his travels. On May 1, 1971, he married Christine Basaraba, who lived in Port Colborne and attended the same church in Welland. They raised two sons, Jon and Steven. Tony had a passion for fast cars, personally and professionally. He loved to golf and fish. He was also an avid music lover: from traditional Ukrainian music, to classic rock and roll, and eventually a fan of classic country music when he and Christine moved from Canada to the southern United States as a young adult. He was known for his quick wit, his intelligence, and his deep love for his family near and far. He is survived by his wife Christine, his brother Victor, his two sons and their wives, Jon (Robin) and Steven (Vanessa), and his grandchildren Walker and Luna who call him "Dido." A visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. A funeral service will be held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Donations may be sent to St. Judes's Children's Hospital, or charity of your choice
.