It is with heavy hearts our family announces the passing of Anda on May 11, 2020 in Toronto at the age of 98. Anda was born in Aluksne, Latvia. After fleeing Latvia during World War II, she made her way through Germany to Scotland. She was enrolled in the Royal Edinburg Infirmary's nursing program when she met and married Hermanis, her husband of 63 years. Some time was spent in Grimsby, England before their permanent home became St. Catharines, Ontario. Anda worked at Linhaven, Home for the Aged for 27 years. Anda was involved with the local community participating in Latvian Relief Society, Senate Choir and Latvian Lutheran Church. Anda's husband Hermanis passed away in 2014. Anda is survived by daughters Dr. Ruta Sternbergs of San Juan Capistrano, California and Sarmite Mossop and her husband Dr. James Mossop of Danville, California. Anda's grandchildren Justin Bunkis with his wife Christie, Jessica Bunkis with her fiancé Brendan Browne, Evan Mossop with his wife Jaclyn Chen and Julian Mossop, will share their fond memories of Oma. Anda also has two great grandchildren Kinley and Colton Bunkis. In keeping with Anda's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will welcome friends to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME - (905) 892-1699, at a later date to be determined. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be sent to Kristus Darz Latvian Foundation, 11290 Pine Valley Dr., Woodbridge, ON, L4L 1A6. Share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 16, 2020.