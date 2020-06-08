Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Friday June 5, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of the late Lucille Croteau (nee Barone) (2018). Dearly loved father of André Croteau Jr. (Kathleen Donnelly) and Jill Croteau (Dave Hall). Cherished grandfather of Amber Giura (Anthony). Dear brother of Jackie, Margaret, Fernande, and Raymond. Predeceased by several of his brothers and sisters. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 8, 2020.