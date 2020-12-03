1/1
Andre GOYETTE
With sadness we announce the passing of Andre Goyette on Monday, December 1, 2020 at the age of 59. Predeceased by his parents Margaret (nee Roseborough) and Andre Goyette Sr. Beloved brother of Margaret Ann and Lisa. Loving uncle of Jeff, Jeremie and Annie. Caring great-uncle of Riley, Kamilah and Lukah. Dear nephew of Ernie, Jeannine Roseborough and Bernice Royer. He was a happy soul who took pleasure in being able to help others. Andre resided at Palmer Residence and he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Andre's family would like to thank the staff at Palmer Residence and the staff at the Niagara Health Dialysis Units for all you did for him every day. Thank you also to Morse and Son for your care and assistance during this time. Cremation has taken place with a private family service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls. As an expression of sympathy, donations to The Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 3, 2020.
