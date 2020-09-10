Died peacefully at the Sisters of St. Joseph's Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive on September 8, 2020, in the 64th year of her religious life. Sister Andrea was the daughter of William Dumont and Orienne Gauthier from the province of Quebec. She is predeceased by her parents, her sister Yvonne (Duemo) and her brothers Andre and Wilfred. Sr. Andrea is survived by her brother, Maurice and sister-in-law, Joyce. She will be sadly missed by her brother Maurice, her nieces and nephews, her Sisters in Community and many friends, especially in Thompson, Manitoba. Sister Andrea entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto in February 1956, and received the habit in August 1956. She made her final profession in August 1961 and celebrated her diamond Jubilee in June 2016. Sister Andrea graduated as a registered nurse from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing, Toronto in 1955. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto in 1956, and continued to use this ministry in various ways throughout her life. Sr. Andrea lived the charism of unifying love with a warm-hearted care for all, sharing a joyful spirit of fun and laughter. As a dedicated missionary, Sr. Andrea worked among the poor in Guatemala as well as in Northern Manitoba. She was an educator who combined teaching in the area of health care as well as conducting catechetical programs for the formation of lay ministers. She had a deep desire that each person would learn to recognize their inherent dignity and be respected as an individual. Education in human rights and social justice were always included in her curriculum. In the summer of 2020, Sister Andrea returned home from her mission in Thompson, Manitoba, where she had been engaged in ministry since 1994. Shortly after her return, she became seriously ill. Sister Andrea received excellent care from the dedicated staff at the Sisters' Residence. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 11, 2020, followed by a private Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fontbonne Ministries, 101 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Toronto ON M4H 1M2. R.S. Kane 416-221-1159



