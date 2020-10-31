1/1
Andrea "Andy" "Andrew" GERVASIO
Suddenly at the Welland Hospital on October 29, 2020 Andrea passed away with his family at his side. Devoted husband of Anna (nee Cringoli). Loving father of the late Tony (Jeanette), Marco (Elizabeth), Claudio (Silvana). He will be greatly missed by his sister Teresa Deluca (the late Alex), his grandchildren; Andrew, Bianca, Lucas, Jordan, Joshua, Giuliana, Matteo, his 2 step-grandchildren; Jackson, Megan Rand. He will also be missed by Frances Gervasio and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Antonio and Antonietta Gervasio and his brother Donato. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity, face masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. A private funeral service will be held at the WELLAND FUNERAL HOME 827 East Main St., Welland. Entombment will follow. As an expression of sympathy, online donations to Hospice Niagara or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.wellandfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 31, 2020.
October 31, 2020
Our sincere condolence & heartful sympathy goes to the Gervasio family may God give Andrea rest in peace
John and Antonietta Meffe
Friend
October 31, 2020
To Mark/Elizabeth & family, our deepest heartful sympathy for the loss of your dearest family member. I enjoyed our conversations together when Andrea would visit. He will be missed. RIP.
Ciolfi(Angelo,Lou)
Neighbor
