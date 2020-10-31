Suddenly at the Welland Hospital on October 29, 2020 Andrea passed away with his family at his side. Devoted husband of Anna (nee Cringoli). Loving father of the late Tony (Jeanette), Marco (Elizabeth), Claudio (Silvana). He will be greatly missed by his sister Teresa Deluca (the late Alex), his grandchildren; Andrew, Bianca, Lucas, Jordan, Joshua, Giuliana, Matteo, his 2 step-grandchildren; Jackson, Megan Rand. He will also be missed by Frances Gervasio and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Antonio and Antonietta Gervasio and his brother Donato. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity, face masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. A private funeral service will be held at the WELLAND FUNERAL HOME 827 East Main St., Welland. Entombment will follow. As an expression of sympathy, online donations to Hospice Niagara or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.wellandfuneralhome.com