It is with profound sadness that the family of Andrea Lehnen announce her passing on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the age of 41. She will be forever missed by her husband, Paul Rogozinski; her brave little boy, Henry; her sister, Emily; her parents, Harriet and John Lehnen; her in-laws, Dave and Hilary Rogozinski; many cousins from both sides of the family; and all her friends at Digital Extremes. Andrea had many hobbies. She loved figure skating and skiing, and cherished instilling those passions in Henry. Andrea could take raw fleece from a sheep, dye it, spin it and weave or knit it into something beautiful. She made gorgeous glass beads, and her drawing and painting skills were outstanding; her creative skills were unending. Unfortunately, Andrea was diagnosed with AML leukemia in 2016, received a stem cell transplant in 2017, but her body never really made a full recovery. For anyone wishing to remember her, please plant a hydrangea bush (her favourite) or something beautiful in your garden, or donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada would be appreciated. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com