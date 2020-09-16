On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, after a lengthy illness and complications due to pneumonia, Andrew (Andy) Joseph Dabrowski, loving father of Adam and Simon, passed away at St. Joseph's Health Care, Toronto. Andy was born in Dundee, Scotland, and immigrated to Canada as a young child with his parents, Vincent and Felicja Dabrowski, and older brother Voy. The family settled in Fenwick, Ontario, where Andy attended Pelham District High School and was a member of the Pelham Panthers football team. Andy completed an Honours BA in Economics from McMaster University. While completing his degree, he worked as a summer intern with the Ontario Government which led to a 20+ year civil servant career as a Senior Economist. Andy most enjoyed spending time with Adam and Simon. He was a generous and kind father, with an infectious smile, quick wit, and wonderful sense of humour. Andy was predeceased by his parents. He is survived and deeply missed by Adam and Simon, his older brother Voy (Sheila) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, younger sister Marylka (Rev. Gary Empey) of Oakville, and nieces and nephew-in-law. The family would like to thank the staff of Copernicus Lodge, especially 2 North where Andy had resided for the last three years. Also, the doctors and nurses on the 4th Floor, East Wing at St. Joseph's for their care. In honour of Andy, please consider a memorial donation to The BrightFocus Foundation
- Alzheimer's Disease Research, or Parkinson Canada.