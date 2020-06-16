Peacefully at St. Catharines General hospital after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer with his family by his side on June 14, 2020 at the age of 59. Sadly missed by his loving wife of 30 years, Joanne and their daughters; Ashleigh (Joshua) and Rebecca (Tylor) as well as his parents George (the late Patricia) Dilts and his brother Wayne (Katelynn). Beloved son-in-law to Richard and Pauline Powell and brother-in-law to Jeff (Val) Powell and beloved uncle to Hannah and Charlie. Also survived by aunts and many cousins and by his fur grand babies. Many thanks to Dr. Lee and Dr. Bokhari and the amazing staff of the Walker Cancer Centre and floor 3B of the St. Catharines Hospital. Andrew was a proud employee of Tamarack Lumber Inc. for 33 years and a past member of the United Steel Workers. Cremation and a private service to take place. Donations to Walker Family Cancer Centre, would be appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 16, 2020.