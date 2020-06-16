Andrew Kenneth DILTS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at St. Catharines General hospital after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer with his family by his side on June 14, 2020 at the age of 59. Sadly missed by his loving wife of 30 years, Joanne and their daughters; Ashleigh (Joshua) and Rebecca (Tylor) as well as his parents George (the late Patricia) Dilts and his brother Wayne (Katelynn). Beloved son-in-law to Richard and Pauline Powell and brother-in-law to Jeff (Val) Powell and beloved uncle to Hannah and Charlie. Also survived by aunts and many cousins and by his fur grand babies. Many thanks to Dr. Lee and Dr. Bokhari and the amazing staff of the Walker Cancer Centre and floor 3B of the St. Catharines Hospital. Andrew was a proud employee of Tamarack Lumber Inc. for 33 years and a past member of the United Steel Workers. Cremation and a private service to take place. Donations to Walker Family Cancer Centre, would be appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
9053545614
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved