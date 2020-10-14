Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his devoted wife Grazyna and loving daughter Kasia, on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the age of 66. Cherished Papa to Dylan and Austin. Brother to Maria. Devoted son to Genowefa and the late Jan. He will be dearly missed by his wife, daughter, son-in-law, sister, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and many friends. Andrzej enjoyed his work as a psychiatrist in St. Catharine's for over 20 years. His most prized possession was his family and his grandsons, always making time to be with them as much as possible. Andrzej enjoyed spending time outdoors and traveling with his wife and family. A special thank you to all the doctors and nurses at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Walker Family Cancer Center and the Home Care nurses for all their care and compassion. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Safranyos for his care. In accordance with Andrzej's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
