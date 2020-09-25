Angela CIARDULLI

Of Port Colborne passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 54. Loving wife of Keith Earl, dear daughter of Lucia Overholt and Paolo Ciardulli, dear sister of Tony of Italy, Frank Ciardulli, Rose Ciardulli and Paola Ludwig of B.C., step-mother of Derek (Lamarche) and Joshua Earl. Angela is at peace with her Lord. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Port Cares. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com