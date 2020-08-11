Sadly, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 with her children at her side, Angela passed away after a heartbreaking battle with Dementia at Douglas Memorial Hospital at the age of 85 years. Angela was born in Realmonte, Sicily and came to Canada to join her husband and begin a new life. Together for 52 years, they lived and raised their family in Fort Erie, a good life shared with family and friends. She worked for Irvin Industries until retirement. She had a passion for sewing and knitting. Her home and flower garden were her pride. She worked too hard to maintain both with stubbornness and love until she no longer could. We will miss that strong will. Loving mother of Vince Cottone (Rita) of Fort Erie and Frances Manchisi (Pat) of St. Catharines. Proud Nonna to Nicholas and Christina Cottone and Luca and Mia Manchisi. She will be sadly missed by her brother Tony Fazio (Teresa), many nieces and nephews and close friends. Predeceased by her husband Salvatore, brother Salvatore, sister Francesca and parents Guiseppe and Angelina. Given the current situation, a private family service was held August 1st, and Angela was laid to rest next to her husband at Pleasant View Memorial Gardens. We are especially grateful to Dr. Scher and the staff at Douglas Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care, with a special thank you to Dr. Cssandi for the years of his excellent care and understanding. Donations in Angela's memory were suggested in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer's Society, the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
