Angela Maria RADICE
Passed away peacefully at Eventide Home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the age of 100 years. Beloved wife for 66 years and now reunited with her loving late husband Carmine Radice (2012). Dearly loved mother of Nicola (Marguerita) Radice, Donato (Mary) Radice, cherished Nanon of Sue (Paul), Angela (Andy), Carmela, Daniel (Jasmine), and Nick (Marsha). Proud great-grandmother of Lucas, Marcus, Kassandra, Nathan, Lucas, Jesse, Gabriel, Anya and Maggie. Loving sister of Donato (Assunta) Colangelo and sister-in-laws Marguerita and Beatrice Colangelo, Antonietta and Incornata Radice. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents Paulo and Anna Maria Colangelo and siblings Vita, Leonardo, Giuseppe, Salvatore, Domenico, Donata-Maria, Antonio, Vito and Francesco. She loved to garden, cook her award winning (TomatoFest) Sauce and her delicious Meatballs for her family and play the Italian Card games - "Scopa & Briscola." Her greatest passion was being together with her family and visiting with her brothers and sisters-in-law. "You taught us to be grateful, be strong, courageous and always put family first. We know you will watch over all of us, we love you with all our hearts." The family would like to thank Dr. McGarry, Dr. Nova, Major Rene and the wonderful and caring staff at Eventide who have looked after Angela for the last 2 ½ years. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to a private visitation at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Niagara Falls, please call the family to let them know you will be coming. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, Victoria Ave., Niagara Falls. Rite of committal to follow in Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Angela, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army-Eventide Home and would be appreciated by her family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
