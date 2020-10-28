1/1
Angela NIKOLIC
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our loving mother on October 24, 2020. She died peacefully at her home in Oakville, Ontario, in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Jovan Nikolic. Angela immigrated to Canada in 1957 and spent most of her life in Niagara Falls, living the past two years in Oakville, she was very family oriented, generous and giving, as well as a good cook. She loved telling stories about her travels and was a big fan of Tim's double double. She will be greatly missed by her family. Angela was the mother of three children; Vera, Nina/Milina Pukowsky (Ron) and Dusan/Dan (Vesna), grandchildren; Stephanie Shick (John) and their son Michael and Alexa and Natasha Nikolic. Fondly remembered by many friends and the Serbian Sisters. Under current conditions, laws have been set in place that regulate the number of visitors allowed at the cemetery at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. Visit thebao.ca or call Morse & Son Funeral Home for further information. As attendance for the service is limited, attendees must pre-register at www.morseandson.com/memorials/angela-nikolic/4373499/index.php A graveside service will be held at Lundy`s Lane Cemetery, Lundy`s Lane on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morse & Son Funeral Home
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
