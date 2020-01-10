|
It is with great sadness that we wish to inform her friends of the passing of Angela North on December 27, 2019. Angela passed peacefully in her sleep with her pride and joy doggies, Derby and Finlay, at her side. Angela was born in England but lived most of her life in Canada. Angela spent most of her adult life in the field of education with many years on the faculty with Niagara College. She is survived by her many friends throughout the Niagara community and beyond. Angela was a great doggie mom and friend. She was always willing to give her time to help her many friends and to volunteer in many organizations throughout the Niagara Region. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at the George Darte Funeral Chapel, 585 Carleton Street in St. Catharines, Ontario with visitations from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm followed by a service in the funeral home chapel In memory of Angela, donations may be made for the ongoing cancer treatments and medical care for Angela's beloved Derby. A special fund will be established for this purpose. Rest in Peace Angela.