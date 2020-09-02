Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Nicola (2014). Cherished sister of Giovanna and Franca, and sister-in-law of Flavia (the late Felice) Cicciarelli, John (Silvana) Roma, Battista (Elina) Roma, Louisa (Joseph) Merente and the late Loretta (Ernesto) Bagnulo. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday 12 to 2 p.m. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rite of Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Maria, memorial contributions may be made to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre) or SickKids Foundation, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com