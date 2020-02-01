Home

Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Passed away peacefully at St. Catharines General Hospital, with her loving daughter at her side, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 69. Loving mother of Laura Burke (Josh Walker). Dearly loved sister of Rose (the late Frank) Tavano, Mary (Domenic) Martinicchio, Josephine Rotella, Sam Rotella and Anna (Joe) Paonessa. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Angela enjoyed a long career working in the legal profession and after her retirement she continued to work part-time at a local daycare. Angela had a love of children and was an active volunteer with Big Sisters as well as Family and Children's Services. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls visiting Monday 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. To honour Angela's love of children, donations to Family and Children's Services Niagara would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 1, 2020
