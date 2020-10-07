1/1
Angela STRANGES
The family of the late Angela Stranges wishes to thank their family, friends and neighbours for the outpouring of support during our recent loss. The donations to Diabetes Canada and Heart Niagara, Mass offerings to St. Thomas More, Our Lady of the Scapular and Our Lady of Peace Churches, flowers and food were a source of comfort to us all. Our gratitude goes to the doctors and nurses of The Niagara Health System - St. Catharines Site for their exceptional care. A beautiful Funeral Mass was celebrated by Father Peter Rowe, and we will be forever grateful to her grandchildren for escorting her to her place of rest; Tom, Joseph, Louie, Andrew, Anthony and Louie Stranges. May she rest in peace, riposa in pace.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 7, 2020.
