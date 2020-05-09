Passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 in her 95th year at Albright Manor in Beamsville, peacefully of natural causes. Predeceased by her loving husband Armando "Wayne". Survived by sons Michael (Linda) of Toronto and Wayne (Dagmar) of Grimsby. Grandmother to Jason, Matthew (Jessica), and Donovan; Camilla, Jade, Nathan, Lukas, Lia; Natalie (Corey) and Alex. Great-grandmother to Jackson, Grant, Isabelle and Emma. She will be sadly missed by her extended family and by her surviving sister Theresa (Frank) Bruzzese of Welland. Predeceased by sisters Josephine, Carmel, Rae and brothers Domenic and Nick. Angie will be remembered as a loving, caring, patient and generous woman. She was an active member of the Catholic Woman's League and Holy Rosary Parish of Thorold for over 50 years. The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude and appreciation to the dedicated staff at Albright Manor. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Bocchinfuso Funeral Home. If desired, donations in Angie's memory may be made to the Catholic Women's League Holy Rosary Parish. Online condolences may be left at www.Bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 9, 2020.