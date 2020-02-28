Home

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Domenic Cuoco (2012). Dearly loved mother of Paul (Agata) Cuoco, Mary Saieva, Margaret Tanos and Rose Stranges. Cherished grandma of Domenic 'Nick' (Nikki), Denielle (Jonathan), Gerry (Amanda), Connie (Yong Kyu), Angela (Jay), Laura (Luke), Daniel and Michelle. 'Nonna' will be lovingly remembered by her eleven great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her granddaughter Nina Nicoletta-Cuoco (2009) and by her three sisters and five brothers. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Vigil prayers will be celebrated at 3 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 12 p.m. at St. Thomas More Church. Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mrs. Cuoco, donations to Tender Wishes would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 28, 2020
