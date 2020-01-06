|
Angelo passed away peacefully with his children and wife surrounding him on January 3, 2020. He was 89 years old. Born on August 27, 1930 and raised in Welland, Ontario Canada, the son of Armando & Maria (LoStrocco) Augustino. He served in the US Army from 1953 to 1956 where he served as an Army medic and trained as a helicopter pilot. He was sworn in as a proud US citizen while stationed in Poitiers, France in 1954, then transferred to Germany. He moved to Bethlehem in 1957, where he worked as an auto mechanic before becoming a Police Officer with the City of Bethlehem in 1963. He was promoted to Sargent and served 28 years with the department. He retired on a Friday and began working as a Northampton County Deputy Sheriff on that next Monday and served for ten years until he retired. He was married to Dolores (Rendish) Augustino for 45 years until her death in 2000. Angelo is survived by his wife, Phyllis Sinko and they shared 9 years of marriage. He is also survived by his loving five children, son Ronnie, wife Cuyler; son John (Ritchie) wife Theodora; daughter Kathleen Long, husband Tom; son Angelo and Liz Johnson; daughter Maria Bentzoni husband Cory. Angelo had 6 grandchildren, Reid & Luke Augustino, Sarah Bondoc & Sean Augustino, Jesse & Shane Long. He has three great-grandsons, Bohdi, Grady and Everett. He is also survived by his sister Teresa and many nieces and nephews. He served as the past president, vice president, secretary/treasurer and delegate of the FOP Star Lodge #20. He was also a member of the pension board of the FOP. He was a member of the Jefferson Democratic Club, BVFHA. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Frank, Joseph, Louise, Albert, Tony, and wife Dolores. He was the driving force behind creating the memorial for fellow fallen Police Officer Phillip Fahy. He received many citations and awards for his service to the Bethlehem Police Department. He taught his children and grandchildren to work hard, pay attention, sit down and shut up, and honor their service to others. Rest easy now Pop, we have the watch. A public viewing will be held at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA on Thursday, 1/9/20, 6PM-8PM. Services to be heldin the Funeral Home on Friday, 1/10/20 at 11:00AM, visitation at 10AM, burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Bethlehem. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.