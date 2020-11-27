It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Angelo Berardi, peacefully and surrounded by his family, on 24 November 2020 at the age of 90. Born 21 September 1930 in Torre dei Nolfi, Italy, Angelo was the definition of a family man: kind, hardworking and selfless. Serious about money, scopa and his garden, but with a warm - and occasionally wicked - sense of humour about everything else. Meticulous in his grooming and dress, but never afraid to be silly if it would put a smile on someone's face. Stubborn and opinionated, and almost always right. It is difficult to put into words how deeply he will be missed by his family, for whom he was a rock, and whose wellbeing he put above all else. We hope he is enjoying a long nap in a sunny window. Angelo is survived by his wife Aquilina (nee Guglielmi), his children Renaldo and Francesca, and his grandchildren Cady and Sam. He will be remembered fondly by his brothers and sisters-in-law Ettore Guglielmi, Alba Petrella, Arduino Guglielmi, Vincenza Guglielmi, Lina Agueci, Vincenza Zottola, Emilia Guglielmi, Agata Berardi and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Pasquale and Angela, and by his brothers Sante, Giuseppe, Michele and Silvestro, with whom he is now reunited. He is also predeceased by his brothers-in-law Domenic and Frank Guglielmi and sisters-in-law Maria, Concetta and Iola Berardi. Donations may be made to the Niagara Health Foundation - Welland Site or the Canadian Cancer Society
. In keeping with provincial regulations for COVID-19, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person. You are respectfully invited to join in viewing a live broadcast of the funeral Mass via livestream service beginning at 10:55 a.m Monday 30 November using the link www.livememorialservices.com/Home/ServiceDetail/8192
