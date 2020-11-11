1/
Angelo (Mouse) DePETRIS
1929-11-24 - 2020-11-06
Passed away at Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Jenny (2005). Much loved dad of Cathy (Mike) Barnett, late Peter (1992) and stepfather of Linda DiSanto, Wanda (Neil) Stevenson, Mike Korolyk (Tracy Milne) and late Billy (1974). Dear grandfather of Bowman and Cassidy, Michael and Anne-Marie, Brenda and Janet, Danielle and Michael. Brother of Mary (late Walter) Waloshuk, Lucy (late Ben) Dyack, late Ernie (Marie DePetris) and late George DePetris. Mouse will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. Memorial donations may be made to Gilmore Lodge Auxiliary.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 11, 2020.
