Angelo Ettorre, of Welland Ontario, passed away suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Angela Ettorre (Salomone). Lovingly remembered by his children Theresa (Late Vince), Margaret (Bob) and Luciano (Sylvia). Cherished by his grandchildren Melissa (Jesse), Matthew and Julia. Angelo will also be missed by his sisters Annina Bachetti (Serafino), Maria DiEgidio (Ronaldo) and all of his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Michele and Teresa Ettorre, brother Domenic (Ascenzi) and sister, Guisepina (Luigi). Angelo (Mr. Wonderful) was born and raised in Leognano, Italy. He met and married the love of his life and town sweetheart, Angela in 1956. Soon after, they immigrated together to start a new life in Canada, a country he quickly came to adore and respect. Angelo's hard work ethic and dedication led to 42 years of employment with the City of Welland, retiring in 2001 as General Forman of Water and Sewer. His adoration and love for his wife and family was steadfast always leading them with energy ("Come on let's go"), humour ("Rubbydub"), and optimism ("It's okay, what are you going to do?"). His love of life and people shone through in his dance steps, fundraisers including his inception of the Elimination Draw at Casa Dante and Feast of the Assumption at St. Mary's Church. Only the best vegetables from his home grown garden and catch from his Saturday hunt would suffice for the extended family feasts. Angelo's striking beautiful blue eyes and charismatic smile will forever be etched in all of our minds and hearts. Special gratitude is extended to Angelo's loyal friend, Sherry Proctor, for all of her love and compassion. And to the dedicated and supportive staff at the Woodlands of Sunset, we salute you. Due to the current Covid-19 regulations, a private Liturgy Outside of Mass was held at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699) with entombment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. In memory of Angelo, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Niagara Region. Share your memories, condolences and photos online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 6, 2020.