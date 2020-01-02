|
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Angelo Fiorucci in his 80th year, on Sunday, December 29, 2019-with his family by his side at Niagara Health. Cherished husband and best friend for 59 years to Angela Fiorucci (Bozza), and loving and devoted father to Anthony(Sheila)Fiorucci St. David's, Anna Noctor(Reg Smith) Niagara Falls, and Rob(Josie)Fiorucci St. David's. Cherished grampa to Jake, Dylan, Trella, Arianna(Donald), Lily, Olivia, Mia, and great grampa to Christian. Predeceased by his parents Addolorata and Michele Fiorucci. Brother of the late Guiseppe(late Beatrice)Fiorucci, Antonio(late Patricia) Fiorucci, Vincenza(late Amedeo)Giancola, Rosina(Rolando) Cancellara, Flaviano(Concetta)Fiorucci, the late Armando(late Elena)Fiorucci, Carmela(Dionino)Del'Elce, the late Sandy(Giovanna)Fiorucci. Survived by his loving mother-in-law Anna Bozza and son-in-law to the late Tony Bozza, sister-in-law to Patricia(Trevor)Windsor Rainy River, brother-in-law to Angelo(Myrna)Bozza Fonthill. Angelo will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Angelo came to Canada in 1957 from Limosano, Campobasso, Italy. He worked with the Canadian National Railway for many years before starting Dan Angelo Railroad Construction. Retiring 30 years later he took on his next challenge developing his 10 acre parcel of land, which would become Fiorucci Estates in the heart of St. David's. Angelo took pride in everything he did, as an avid gardener he shared the fruit of his labour with his family, friends and his neighbours. Angelo was a long time member of Club Italia in Niagara Falls, as well as Club Roma in St. Catharines, where he enjoyed playing bocce and playing cards with his many buddies. Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday, January 2nd at BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and from 7:00 - 9:00 PM. Vigil Prayers will be recited at 8:30 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at OUR LADY OF THE SCAPULAR PARISH, 6557 Thorold Stone Road, Niagara Falls on Friday, January 3rd at 10:30 AM. A very special thank you to Dr. Yelamanchili and the countless other doctors and nurses at Niagara Health for their care and compassion. A heartfelt thank you to Helen and Cathy, his angels from Paramed for the care, compassion and support given throughout his difficult time. Angelo's strength in the face of adversity and his positive attitude has left us with a lasting legacy. He is truly the ROCK in which our family was built on. Rest in Peace, you will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Walker Family Cancer Centre. Online condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com