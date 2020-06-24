The family of the late Father Angelo Mastria O.Carm would like to express our sincere thanks to our many friends for their support during our difficult time. The mass and sympathy cards, floral tributes, donations, telephone calls, on-line condolences and offerings of food were much appreciated. We would also like to extend a thank you to Morse & Son Funeral Home, and Alain Gignac for his professionalism and compassion during this time. Thank you to Reverend Michael Joseph Wastag O.Carm for his interment with Rite of Committal service at Fairview Cemetery. Many thanks to all of you for your love and support. Your kindness will not be forgotten. The Mastria Family
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 24, 2020.