The Province of the Most Pure Heart of Mary (PCM), Order of Carmelites, mourns the death of the Reverend Angelo Mastria, O. Carm., who died at the age of 89 on May 5, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. Angelo was born to (the late) Tomasso Mastria and (the late) Concetta (nee Donato) Mastria on August 19, 1930, in Niagara Falls. His given name at baptism was Albert. He is predeceased by his brothers Frank, Jospeh, Anthony "Tony" and his sister Mary Rock. Fr. Angelo is survived by his sister Margaret Mastria and nephew Ron of Niagara Falls; great-nephew Nathan A. Rock (Miriam) of Thailand, Brett T. Rock (Mei) and their son Mason Maxwell of Australia and dear niece Kerry of Australia. He will be missed by Orlando Rondinelli and family, and by all who knew him, especially neighbour and dear friends Arthur & Delores Quaranta and Rose Mary Bowden of Chicago, and his dear family of Tucson, Arizona, Tim & Mary Ellen Reidy and their wonderful family. Albert professed simple vows on September 3, 1952, taking the religious name of Angelo. He attended St. Bonaventure University in Olean, New York, earning a bachelor's degree in philosophy. He professed solemn vows with the Carmelites on September 3, 1955, and was ordained a Carmelite priest on May 26, 1958. Father Angelo served 7 years as associate pastor in Santiago, Chile and 1 year in Massachusetts and then as pastor in various parish in both Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona. In the Fall of 2019, he retired to Sunrise at River Road, where he remained until his death. Cremation has taken place. Given the current pandemic situation, Fr. Angelo's services will be private with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Niagara Falls. May he rest in peace. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at his home parish, St. Ann's, at a later date when current pandemic conditions are eased. Donations in honor of the Reverend Angelo Mastria, O. Carm., may be made to: St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, Niagara Falls, or to the Society of Mount Carmel, 1317 North Frontage Road, Darien, Illinois, U.S.A. 60561. For further information on the Reverend Angelo Mastria, O. Carm., or the Order of Carmelites, please contact Ken Pino, Director of Communications, at (630) 971-0724. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 29, 2020.