1941 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Angelo "Gene" Rossetto. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Lina Rossetto and brother Clifford Rossetto. Survived by his older brother Norphy Rossetto, nephew Wayne Rossetto and nieces Coleen (Bill Klingender), Christine Rossetto, Michelle (Jeff King) and Leslie (Kevin Hardiman) and his four grandnephews; Chris Vanier, Trevor Klingender and Spencer and Ryder King. He will be remembered by his Aunt Doris Miotto and Uncle Eugene Miotto and by his many cousins and friends. Gene will be sadly missed by his close friends Ted and Gena Gryn of London and the parishioners at St. Peter's Cathedral Basilica in London. Gene was a devote Catholic in his beliefs and spiritualism. Gene suffered a stroke years ago that impaired his speech but that did not diminish his spirit for life. He was an avid reader and an amateur photographer. His career as a librarian in St. Catharines and later in London was a great part of his life as is noticed by the many books at his home. Gene's family would appreciate donations to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation. Gene's family will be having a private memorial service on Friday, December 4, 2020 at GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines. Online Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30 percent building capacity. All family and guests attending the visitation or funeral must wear a mask. Family and guests must call the funeral home to book a visitation appointment time 905-937-4444. Family and guests will be seated at social distancing requirements of two meters upon entering the Ceremony Room. Cemetery attendance is limited to a pre-arranged family request.