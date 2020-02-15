|
|
(1924-2020)- Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Millennium Trail Manor on Wednesday, February 12th at the age of 95. Beloved husband of 57 years to Raffaela, and adored father of Sera Paolone (Tom) and Dominic (Jane). Cherished nonno of Micaela, Dominic, Elizabeth and Arianna. Survived by his sisters Rosa Costabile (late Santo), Maria Giuseppa Lepera (Andrea) and Elena DiCarmine (Cesare), and sister-in-law Teresa Critelli (late Joe). He will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Domenico and Serafina and siblings Angelina Scozzafava-White, Giuseppe (Filomena), Assunta (Francesco), Tommaso (Lucia) and sisters-in-law Elisabetta Angotti (Vincenzo) and Maria Costantina Rotella. Angelo was born in Gimigliano, Italy. He immigrated to Canada in 1949, working in Toronto for two years before moving to the Niagara Region where he worked at Maple Leaf Mills for 10 years, and then at INCO (Vale) for 20 years before retirement. Angelo loved to garden, make his homemade wine and spend many memorable times with his family. Family was everything to Angelo and it was well presented with all those that would visit. Angelo was a hard worker and was loved and respected by everyone. The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Safranyos for his wonderful care of dad, as well as Jackie, who was a cherished and dedicated caregiver and continues to offer love and support to mom and dad. Family will receive friends on Monday, February 17th at Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main Street from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil will be held on Monday evening at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Ann Church on Tuesday morning, February 18th at 10 a.m. Entombment with Rite of Committal to follow at Fairview Mausoleum. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or a . Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 15, 2020