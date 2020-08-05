1/1
Angelo TEDESCO
Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Welland Hospital at the age of 87. He leaves behind his much loved wife of 65 years Ghislaine (GiGi) and his loving children Michael, Dean (Marie) and Anthony (Annette). He was the devoted Nono of Aaron (Amanda), Laura (Derek), Ariana and David and dear Great Nono of Aria. He will be forever missed by his brother William "Bill" (Debbie), sister in law Gwen and his many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his parents Antonio and Carmella and brothers Joseph (Rose) and Douglas. Angelo was a longtime member of the Port Colborne Golf and Country Club. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Father Chad Grennan and the entire nursing staff at the Welland Hospital for their care and compassion. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private service at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca --


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 5, 2020.
