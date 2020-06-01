Heaven has truly gained an angel. Peacefully, surrounded by the love of her daughters, Angie went home to be with her Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Valley Park Lodge, at the age of 87. Beloved and cherished wife for 65 years of Frank. Proud and loving (Queen) Mother of Sally (Joe) Baldinelli, Diana (Len) Theriault and Lisa (Mark) Johns. Adored Nana of Anthony (Amanda), Stephen (Melina), Joseph (Sabina), Katherine (Andrew), Nicholas, Natalie, and Christina. Angie so enjoyed all the time she was able to spend with her precious great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Preston, Ava, and she was looking forward to meeting her newest great-granddaughter Jaclyn Angelina. Dear sister of Anna Ventura, Joe Menna, and Yolanda (Joe) Bologna. Predeceased by her parents: Agostino and Lidia Menna; and her siblings: Connie Palumbo, Antoinette D'Amario, Rocco Menna, Tony Menna, and Albert Menna. Angie has been joyfully reunited with her infant son Sam (1958) and is embracing her great grandson Leo Joseph (2019). She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was a longtime, devoted member of Our Lady of the Scapular Church. Angie was happiest preparing delicious meals with Frank, surrounded by her family. She was loved by everyone she met. She always greeted old and new friends with a warm smile and hug. A special heartfelt thank you to her good friend Janice, who took her on many fun outings and her Valley Park Lodge family for their exceptional care and love, especially during these times when her family couldn't be with her. In light of the recent restrictions with Covid 19, a private service was held at Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel, 5176 Victoria Ave. (905-354-5614). Rite of Committal took place at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the McMaster Children's Hospital or the Hamilton Ronald McDonald House Charities would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 1, 2020.