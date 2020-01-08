|
Passed away peacefully at St. Catharines General Hospital on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of 52 years to Brian Methven. Dearly loved mother of Craig (Leslie), Paul (Suzanne) and the late Scott Methven (2006). Cherished granny of Taylor, Ryan, Isla and Reid. Dear sister of John, Peter (Jessy) and Derek Stryjski (Jim). Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Methven, donations to Heartland Forest would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com