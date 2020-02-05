Home

Passed away at Millennium Trail Manor on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Roger Archambault (2011). Dear sister of Simone (the late John) Bonin, Rhea (the late Roland) Primeau, Theresa (the late Palma) Seguin, Annette (the late Benoit) Tessier, Jeanne (the late Victor) Lea, Irene (Robert) Huot and Diane (Jean-Guy) Sirois and sister-in-law of Linda Drouin. Predeceased by her brothers Maurice and Henry Drouin. Lovingly remembered by several nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls visiting Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mrs. Archambault, donations to St. Patrick's Church Breakfast Program would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 5, 2020
