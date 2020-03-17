|
Passed away peacefully at Northland Pointe on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Ron. Loving mother of Steven, Carol, Kevin, Pam (Dutchy) and Ellen (Richard). Dear grandmother of Mike (Julie), Tim, Nick and Joey, Eric (Melanie), Gabriel, Gregory and Martine, Kaz, Adam, Olivia, Chris and Samantha, great-grandmother of Emerald, Chloe and Zachary, Sebby and Theo. Also survived by her siblings Ann, Fran (Jack), Johnny, Norm (Lynn). Predeceased by her siblings Theresa, Flip, Jim, Richard, Ritchie, Gertrude and Peter. At her request cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Port Cares. Arrangements are entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 17, 2020