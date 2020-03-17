Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Homes, Port Colborne Chapel
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita FARRINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita FARRINGTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita FARRINGTON Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Northland Pointe on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Ron. Loving mother of Steven, Carol, Kevin, Pam (Dutchy) and Ellen (Richard). Dear grandmother of Mike (Julie), Tim, Nick and Joey, Eric (Melanie), Gabriel, Gregory and Martine, Kaz, Adam, Olivia, Chris and Samantha, great-grandmother of Emerald, Chloe and Zachary, Sebby and Theo. Also survived by her siblings Ann, Fran (Jack), Johnny, Norm (Lynn). Predeceased by her siblings Theresa, Flip, Jim, Richard, Ritchie, Gertrude and Peter. At her request cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Port Cares. Arrangements are entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -