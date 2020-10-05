It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Anita on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Welland General Hospital at the age of 79. Anita taught for many years at Crowland Central School and Fitch Street Public School. She loved to travel with family and friends, she also loved sports especially curling and cheering at local hockey and baseball games. A trip to the Wahnapitae river was a part of her yearly itinerary for a number of summers, as were trips to the casino. Caring and loving Anita was everyone's surrogate mother and aunt. All her nieces and nephews had the benefit of her sage advice like "eat ice cream for breakfast just throw some fruit on it to make it nutritious". Predeceased by her parents George and Mildred Katch, brother Fred and sister Helen Kitlar. Survived by sisters Diane Bourque (Gilles) Natalie Bianchini (Rob), Anna Brocklebank and brother Terry (Laurie). Also survived by several many nieces and nephews. In keeping within Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. Private arrangements entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. Donations in memory of Anita may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. You are respectfully invited to join the family in viewing a live broadcast of the Funeral Service via Livestream service beginning at 11 am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 using this link http://distantlink.com/dlm67.html
PASSWORD: Arbor2020. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca