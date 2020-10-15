The family of Anita Katch would like to express our appreciation for the many displays of support and affection extended to us, be it by words of comfort and prayer, or the generous food dishes, floral arrangements or charitable donations. Anita was a kind and generous woman and we have been blessed to see how appreciated she was. We all thank you for your kindness and compassion. Particular thanks to Father Gregory Mielnik, for his calming words and thoughtful service along with the staff at the Patterson Funeral Home. To the Pallbearers: Rob Bianchini, Jason Brocklebank, Sean Bourque, Rick Rogers, Travis Baxter, Dylan Tamlin. For your patient care thank you to the Nurses of the 6th floor at Welland General Hospital. Sincerely, Diana Bourque, Natalie Bianchini, Anna Brocklebank and Terry Katch



