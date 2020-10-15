1/1
Anita KATCH
The family of Anita Katch would like to express our appreciation for the many displays of support and affection extended to us, be it by words of comfort and prayer, or the generous food dishes, floral arrangements or charitable donations. Anita was a kind and generous woman and we have been blessed to see how appreciated she was. We all thank you for your kindness and compassion. Particular thanks to Father Gregory Mielnik, for his calming words and thoughtful service along with the staff at the Patterson Funeral Home. To the Pallbearers: Rob Bianchini, Jason Brocklebank, Sean Bourque, Rick Rogers, Travis Baxter, Dylan Tamlin. For your patient care thank you to the Nurses of the 6th floor at Welland General Hospital. Sincerely, Diana Bourque, Natalie Bianchini, Anna Brocklebank and Terry Katch

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Livestream service
Funeral services provided by
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
October 7, 2020
So sorry to hear About Anita. Saw and talked to her almost Ran into her about thirteen years ago. It was almost like not time had passed. Always the same nice person I remembered. I am sure she will be missed by her family. One of the neighbours I will always remember along with her family. Rest in peace. Martha Bruno, Dzierba
Martha Bruno
Neighbor
October 6, 2020
I spent a lot of time with Anita at the "camp" on the Wahnapitae River. There was always lots of food and laughs and never a dull moment. As a family we visited the family home on Alberta St.. where the door was always open. Anna was just here visiting and we had lunch on Ta"s dime! My thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Sincerely, Sharron Stevens, Sudbury
Sharron Stevens
Friend
October 5, 2020
To the Katch Family
Our deepest sympathies on the loss of your dear Sister and Aunt Tata. We are thinking and praying for all of you at this difficult time.
Rick, Sue, Chris & Jen Guglielmi
Sue Guglielmi (Bourque)
Friend
October 5, 2020
To the Katch family,
Our sincerest condolences on the passing of your Sister and Aunt, Anita. She was a friend, colleague, and fellow Ukrainian Orthodox Christian. Anita was a gracious and compassionate person. Being an educational administrator, I had the highest respect for Anita as a teacher. She always put the needs of her students first, ensuring their success. Anita's Ukrainian faith and heritage was evident in her continuous and generous support of our faltering Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Welland. All of us who were privileged to know Anita were fortunate. We will miss her intelligence, loyalty, sense of humour, and most of all, her Christian goodness! Anita and her family were, are, and will be in our thoughts and prayers.
May God grant her eternal rest and peace. Vichnaya Pamyat!
Sincerely, Marusia, Tony and family (Zirka, Rosina, and Taras)
Marusia Dianna Kit Mete
Friend
October 5, 2020
Our sympathies to the entire family, so sorry for your loss, we do hope that time will help heal.
The Croft's
Friend
October 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. She will be truly missed.
Olga (Olschansky) Robinson
Friend
October 5, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to the Katch Family. Memories of our front porch visits will never be forgotten. Rest in peace Anita.
Paul and Maggie
Maggie and Paul Moreau
Friend
October 5, 2020
Sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you all.
John Druiett
Friend
October 5, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the Katch Family, especially to Diana, Gilles , Melanie and Sean and their families. We know how special Tata was to you all and we are praying for you at this very sad time. We will treasure our recent visit with Tata, we shared some wonderful memories and it was very clear how much she loved her family. Our prayers will continue for you and may Anita rest in peace.
Denise , Tom , Sarah and Liam
Denise Bourque
Friend
October 5, 2020
Thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this time of sorrow from the Durley family. Fond memories of Anita will live on and on
John Durley
Friend
