Anita KATCH

To the Katch family,

Our sincerest condolences on the passing of your Sister and Aunt, Anita. She was a friend, colleague, and fellow Ukrainian Orthodox Christian. Anita was a gracious and compassionate person. Being an educational administrator, I had the highest respect for Anita as a teacher. She always put the needs of her students first, ensuring their success. Anita's Ukrainian faith and heritage was evident in her continuous and generous support of our faltering Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Welland. All of us who were privileged to know Anita were fortunate. We will miss her intelligence, loyalty, sense of humour, and most of all, her Christian goodness! Anita and her family were, are, and will be in our thoughts and prayers.

May God grant her eternal rest and peace. Vichnaya Pamyat!

Sincerely, Marusia, Tony and family (Zirka, Rosina, and Taras)

Marusia Dianna Kit Mete

