Peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved wife and best friend of Tim for 38 years. Loving Mother of David (Alyssa), Matt (Ashley) and step mother to Nate and Ed. Proud Grandma of Hailey and Arya. Cherished daughter of Lois and the late Doug Finora and daughter in law to the late Andrew and the late Helen Gurnick. Sister of the late Brian (Monique) Finora and Sharon (Ken) Toth. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home's ceremony room at 12 p.m. Rite of Committal will follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Hwy 20, Fonthill. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests and cemetery attendance is limited to 50 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the Canadian Diabetes Association. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
