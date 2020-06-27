It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ann. She passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on June 19th, 2020. Leaving in heartache her loving husband of 45 years, Steve. Leaving behind her most rewarding and gratifying accomplishments, her boys; Marc (Megan), and Matthew (Annette). Leaving in tribulation her radiant grandchildren; Hannah, Riley, Charlotte, Emmett and Harrison. Predeceased by her loving parents William Buchanan and Marjorie (Hamil) Buchanan and her in-laws Cecyl Lyons and Frances (Ferguson) Lyons. Ann will be dearly missed by her siblings Roy (Marrianne), Stewart (Christine), Joyce (Rick). Also her in-laws Deirdre (Brad), Eve (Georges) and Liam. Loving aunt to Rob (Lindsay), Brigette (Pierre), Kristen, Shawna (Corrum), Julia (Brendan), Robyn (Mike), Laura (Steve), Dylan, Melissa, Lagina and Robert. She was also a great aunt to many more. A private celebration of life will be taking place at a later date. Ann was a palliative care nurse at the St. Catharines General and the Hotel Dieu for over 20 years. Her passion and devotedness to nursing was replicated in the staff at the Hamilton General Hospital. We want to express our gratitude to the staff at the Hamilton General Hospital for all their care and compassion during this difficult time. In honouring Ann's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 27, 2020.