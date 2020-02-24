|
CARR (nee Palleschi), Ann Marie (November 27, 1971 - February 19, 2020) - With her brother Gino by her side, Ann Marie passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at the Douglas Memorial Palliative Care Unit at the age of 48. Beloved Wife of Bill. Dear mother of Samantha Margaret and Madison Joanne. Cherished sister of Gino Jr. and Arduino. Aunt to Evelyn, Jessie, and Alice. Predeceased by her parents Gino and Margaret Palleschi. Daughter-in-Law to Nana Joanne and Papa Tom (Shiela). Ann Marie will be greatly missed by many cousins, close friends, and extended family members. Born and raised in St. David's ON, Ann Marie grew up helping out on the family farm alongside her brothers. When she was old enough, she got her first job at the Dairy Bar, located at the bottom of the Rainbow Bridge. During her post-secondary schooling, Ann Marie attended various undergraduate programs at Brock University, while occasionally working at Husky Truck Stop for her aunt and uncle. For many years, Ann Marie's favourite pastime was playing softball where she met many lifelong friends. Shortly after settling down with Bill, she began to work at Colonial Cleaners with Nana Joanne, then returning to Husky until Samantha and Madison were born. Ann Marie devoted her time to caring for her daughters until they were both in school. She then returned to Husky to help reopen the newly built site alongside her cousins and Samantha. Only two years after returning back, Ann Marie's health began to decrease, and she decided to dedicate her time to her family, Bill, Samantha, and Madison. A special thank you to all who helped during these difficult years, and the Palliative Care Unit at Douglas Memorial Hospital. Cremation has taken place. Friends and family are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday February 28, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. A Funeral Service in celebration of Ann Marie's life will follow at 8 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 24, 2020