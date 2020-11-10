It is with profound sadness and an immeasurable sense of loss that we mark the passing of our beloved Ann Marie. Devoted mother, wise sister, conscientious daughter, loving wife, successful hotelier, intrepid traveller, fiercely loyal best friend, she passed peacefully on the morning of November 2 in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Third of eight children, Ann Marie was born in St. Catharines, Ontario, to William "Bill" and Mary (Van Brunt) Wong. A precocious child, she attended the National Ballet School of Canada in her youth before moving on to an elite competitive career in rhythmic gymnastics. As a National Team member, Ann Marie successfully competed at numerous provincial, national, and international championships from 1975-82 before becoming a mentor and coach for a generation of young gymnasts in Nova Scotia. An exceptional student, Ann Marie graduated at the top of her class at St. Catharines' Collegiate High School and first in her class at Dalhousie University (Kinesiology '85) and was chosen valedictorian by her fellow grads at both institutions. Principled, courageous, and humble, Ann Marie was the first person to show up in a crisis and the last person to leave. Family, both her Dartmouth family and her larger extended family, meant everything to her, and she was dedicated to helping them thrive. For her children Emily and Andrew, that meant allowing them to grow through homeschooling. For many years, Ann Marie facilitated events and navigated government regulators to the benefit of the homeschool community in Nova Scotia, and acted as a mentor to many families who sought another educational path for their children. Ann Marie is survived by her husband Peter Coll, children Andrew Coll and Emily Coll, father Bill, siblings Mary Rozon, Patricia (Douglas) Backman, Catherine (Glen Edwards), Theresa (Murray Garrison), Christine (Derek Miller), William Jr., as well as many beloved family members in Nova Scotia, Ontario, and British Columbia. She was predeceased by her mother Mary and her elder brother Norman. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Dr. Donald MacQuarrie and the medical staff at the QEII Health Sciences Centre and at the Dartmouth General Hospital for their conscientious professionalism, their kindness, and for trying so hard for her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ann Marie's charity of choice
Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders. Due to COVID-19, a livestreamed memorial will be held celebrating Ann Marie's life. For details and to send condolences please see the obituary page at www.coleharbourfuneral.com
A funeral mass will be held for AnnMarie on Saturday, November 14th at 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Alexandra, at the corner of Church and Lyman Sts, St. Catharines. Due to Covid 19, there are maximum capacity restrictions.