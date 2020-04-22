Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Homes, Port Colborne Chapel
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
Service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
To view service, click on the Webcast tab on Mrs. Ruch's Tribute page
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann RUCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Marie RUCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Marie RUCH Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Northland Pointe on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Beloved wife of the late Gary Ruch (2017) for over 48 years. Proud mother of Kevin (Stacy) and Dave (Shana). Adored grandmother of Brandon, Travis and Cale. Dear sister of Wayne (Carole) Huffman, Elda (the late Ken) Elsie, Janice (the late Barry) Elsie. Sister-in-law of Barbara (the late Jim) Ballin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann was also predeceased by her parents Chester and May Huffman. Born in Port Colborne, she has lived in this area all of her life. She was a member of Whiskey Run Golf Club where she enjoyed golfing and also loved going to the casino, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Northland Pointe for all of their compassion and care. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (To view service, click on the Webcast tab on Mrs. Ruch's Tribute page). Interment in Overholt Cemetery at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -