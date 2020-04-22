|
Passed away peacefully at Northland Pointe on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Beloved wife of the late Gary Ruch (2017) for over 48 years. Proud mother of Kevin (Stacy) and Dave (Shana). Adored grandmother of Brandon, Travis and Cale. Dear sister of Wayne (Carole) Huffman, Elda (the late Ken) Elsie, Janice (the late Barry) Elsie. Sister-in-law of Barbara (the late Jim) Ballin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann was also predeceased by her parents Chester and May Huffman. Born in Port Colborne, she has lived in this area all of her life. She was a member of Whiskey Run Golf Club where she enjoyed golfing and also loved going to the casino, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Northland Pointe for all of their compassion and care. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (To view service, click on the Webcast tab on Mrs. Ruch's Tribute page). Interment in Overholt Cemetery at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 22, 2020