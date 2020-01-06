|
|
Passed away peacefully at Millennium Trail Manor on Tuesday January 2, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of 47 years to Nicholas Pisano. Dearly loved mother of Michael (Kelly) Pisano and cherished grandmother of Katherine and Samantha. Dear sister of Ted (Judy) Lapensee. Predeceased by her sisters Kathleen, Theresa and Bridget and her brother Joe. Special thank you to the staff at Millennium Trail Manor, especially the Stamford Wing staff for the care and compassion shown to her. Cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church. Interment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mrs. Pisano donations to the Alzheimers Society would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com