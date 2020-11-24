Anna peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at the Niagara Health System - St. Catharines site, on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Lovingly cherished by her husband Paul Rubino for the last 63 years. Dear mother to Mary (Michael Sullivan), Michael (Fransica Sinn) and Guy. Nonna will be greatly missed by her three grandsons, MichaelPaul, Gianpaolo and Alessandro. They were the light of her life and brought her great joy which she displayed by showering them with her culinary talents. Predeceased by her siblings and their spouses Maria (Vincenzo) Rubino, Donato (Francesca) Romanelli and Giovanni (Rosaria) Romanelli. Zia Nina to many nieces and nephews and their spouses. Whether in Canada or in Italy they were loved and treasured equally. Born in Sassano Italy, Anna arrived in Canada in 1958 in a stylish suit and stiletto shoes to start a new adventure and plant roots. While embracing life in Canada, she was proud of her heritage and was a great proponent of diversity and multiculturalism serving as President of Women's Auxiliary at Club Roma during Pierre Trudeau's era. A dedicated homemaker Anna also loved fashion and style and worked many years in fashion retail. Anna will be remembered by her kind smile, her generous desire to graciously entertain family and friends and her love of music. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at OUR LADY OF THE HOLY ROSARY CHURCH, 21 Queen St. South, Thorold, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Rite of committal will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. Due to COVID-19, anyone wishing to attend the funeral mass must contact 905-227-0161 to confirm attendance. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and physical distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the funeral mass must bring and wear a mask. Special thanks to Kim Lively CCAC case manager and her main PSW's Gina, Petronella and Tasha for their support, care and compassion during her last years of life. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society or to the Niagara Health Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent St., Thorold. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com